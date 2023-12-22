Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Dec. 21—LIMA — The following defendants have entered pleas of not guilty either in writing or during their arraignment hearings Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Garrison Moses, 24, an inmate at the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution, charged with assault and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Peter Lotzer, 38, of Lima, charged with one count of the aggravated possession of drugs.

Dayron McComb, 35, of Springfield, charged with trafficking in cocaine, with firearm, forfeiture and major drug offender specifications; trafficking in drugs, with the same specifications; having weapons under disability and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Shaun Petty, 57, of Lima, charged with possession of marijuana.

Andrew Moran, 34, of Lima, charged with abduction and domestic violence.

Angelos Conley, 18, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Kathryn Hunlock, 57, of Lima; charged with two counts of the aggravated possession of drugs.

Harley Hefner, 31, of Lima, charged with trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Joseph Vaske, 33, of Lima, charged with theft from a person in a protected class.

Christopher Payner, 19, of Lima, charged with two counts of burglary.

Nienche Ramirez, 31, of Lima, charged with kidnapping, strangulation and domestic violence.

Thomas Arrius, 20, of Lima, charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jordan Mayberry, 28, of Lima, charged with one count of domestic violence.

Travis Martin, 35, of Lima, charged with two counts of having weapons under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

David Lawrence, 27, of Lima, charged with three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs of abuse of a combination of them.

Two other individuals charged as a result of this month's grand jury session were slated to have their arraignment hearings Thursday but, for vastly different reasons, did not.

Ontra Brooks, 55, of Lima, failed to appear in court to answer to a charge of possession of cocaine. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Erica Spears, 31, of Lima, appeared before Magistrate Anthony DiPietro but claimed she was not the person charged. Spears will be arraigned at a later date on a charge of attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.