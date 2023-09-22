Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Sep. 22—LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty to charges handed down by the recent session of the Allen County grand jury:

Tina Hall, 48, homeless, charged with theft.

Caine Compton, 19, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and obstructing official business.

Jonathon Brown, 21, Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, charged with assault.

Charles Roberts III, 66, Lorain Correctional Institution, charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

James Marks Jr., 36, of Cincinnati, charged with possession of marijuana.

Brandon Burden, 35, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Alexander Letcher, 34, of Cincinnati, charged with possession of marijuana.

Frederick Carter, 56, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Edward Hogan Jr., 45, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Alexis Foy, 27, of Piqua, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Amber Carpenter, 34, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and two counts of endangering children.

Zander Holland, 18, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Andrew Morlock, 28, of Lima, charged with assault

Brittany Donathan, 37, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Carl Mollett, 32, of Lima, charged with five counts of felonious assault, each with seven-year firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications; and two counts of having under disability.

Taylor Fortener, 26, of Lima, charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated burglary.

Randall Seigler, 33, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability.

Stephanie Weisen, 32, of Lima, charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Janyra Frazier, 19, of Lima, charged with two counts of felonious assault.