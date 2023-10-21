Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 21—LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictment by a recent session of the grand jury:

Brandon Burden, 35, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Christopher Gonzales, 43, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of cocaine.

Jaylen Roeder, 18, of Lima, charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification.

Zacheus Henderson, 22, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Willie Hucks, 70, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Andrew Fleming, 23, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Isreal Campos, 38, of Lima, charged with breaking-and-entering and possession of criminal tools.

Amy Hobson, 38, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Tyler Camello, 25, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Damariante Dillingham, 28, of Lima, charged with domestic violence and strangulation.

Jerry Brannon, 20, of Lima, charged with robbery.

Darius Jackson, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Kevin Murphy, 32, of Lima, charged with counterfeiting and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica Wilson, 30, of Lima, charged with three counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Margi Foster, 52, of Lima, charged with receiving stolen property and forgery.

Divante Hall, 19, of Lima, changed with possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Travis Martin, 35, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Lloyd Horton, 21, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.