Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Jul. 24—LIMA — The following persons have pleaded not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:

Caleb Northern-Russeau, 24, of Lima, charged with the illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit establishment and carrying a concealed weapon.

Camron Chandler, 21, of Lima, charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or school.

Seth Bell, 32, of Lima, charged with burglary, two counts of violation of a protection order, carrying a concealed weapon and grand theft when the property is as firearm.

Leon Young, 22, of Lima, charged with robbery.

Quincy Brownlow, 52, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Taja Haywood, 22, of Lima, charged with felonious assault.

Verronald Brown, 34, of Lima, charged with strangulation, abduction and domestic violence.

Isain Kline, 26, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Justin Sergent, 35, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph Gibson, 35, of Ada, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Richard Evans, 24, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Frederick Zwiebel, 74, of Wapakoneta, charged with gross sexual imposition.

Mark Kuglarz, 53, of Lima, charged with receiving stolen property.

Meshelle Amstutz, 42, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Natoya Williams, 33, of Lima, charged with tampering with evidence.

Keithie Lasenby Sr., 54, of Lima, charged with two counts of OVI.

Tawana Barnett, 40, of Lima, charged with two counts of OVI and one count of the improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Clarence Perkins, 20, of Lima, charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons under disability.

Phillip Briggs, 45, of Spencerville, charged with the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Andrew Wolford, 35, of Forrest, charged with attempted tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Tryvon Foster, 19, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Courtney Grigsy, 39, of Lima, charged with the improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Andrew Wilson III, 32, of Detroit, charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Michael Miller, 21, of Lima, charged with possession of marijuana.

Lindsay Vaden, 41, of Lima, charged with tampering with evidence.

Jessica Evans, 35, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Santana Simpson, 19, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.