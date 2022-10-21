Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 21—LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:

Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Otis Thomas, 60, of Lima, charged with aggravated burglary, violating a protective order and gross sexual imposition.

Rashawn Cannon, 25, of Lima, charged with felonious assault with specifications as a repeat violent offender and the use of a firearm; and having weapons under disability.

Cameron Lott, 26, charged with having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Debra Winchester, 62, of Columbus, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jacquavious Cartwright, 35, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and kidnapping, each with firearm specifications.

Jonathan Burns, 28, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jeremy VanVoorhis, 47, of Dayton, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Larece Kelly, 37, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Hillary Farr, 37, of Dayton, charged with felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Andrew Morlock, 26, of Lima, charged with burglary.

Jacquavious Cooper, 33, of Lima, charged with felonious assault.

James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, charged with four counts of receiving stolen property.

Blake Myers, 25, of Lima, charged with three counts of trafficking in marijuana; two counts of trafficking in cocaine, with multiple specifications; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Rory Chivington, 33, of Wapakoneta, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Carlos Potts, 51, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.

Zakari Harris, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

James Perryman, 41, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Destiny Knuckles, 24, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lohond Turks, 18, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Daquaisha Wilson, 27, of Lima, charged with perjury.

Padro Floyd, 25, of Lima, charged with two counts of identity fraud.

Benjamin Kill, 40, of Delphos, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Dauntria Florence, 45, of Lima, charged with two counts of domestic violence.

Derek Dircksen, 28, of Bellefontaine, charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Tessa Howard, 24, of Lima, charged with two counts of burglary and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Savion Escarsega, 22, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Kamar Johnson, 19, of Lima, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.