Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

Aug. 23—LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury.

Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.

David Wicker, 60, of Lima, was arraigned on 10 counts of the illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, felonies of the fifth degree, and two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, felonies of the fourth degree.

Angela Justus, 44, of Lima, was arraigned on one count of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

Cassander Lynch, 37, of Lima, was arraigned on one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree. A reduction in her $25,000 cash bond was denied by the judge.

Jada Hibbard,21, of Lima, was arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon, felonies of the third- and fourth-degree, respectively.

Jarad Adkins, 30, of Delphos, was arraigned on charges of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor assault.

Lydia Johnson, 28, of Lima, was arraigned on six counts of aggravated possession of drugs, with specifications for the forfeiture of firearms and money, all felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Korey Briggs, 37, of Fort Jennings, was arraigned on a single count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

Entering written pleas of not guilty were:

Jonathan Shepard, 42, of Lima, charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a felony of the third degree.

Clarence Perkins, 19, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hillary Weis, 30, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Luke Vanatta, 34, of Lima, charged with robbery, a felony of the third degree.

Leonard Hutchins, 36, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premise, both felonies of the third degree.

James Marion Jr., 39, of Lima, charged with felonious assault, with a firearm specification, a felony of the second degree; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; and escape, a second-degree felony.

Craig Stauffer, 54, of Harrod, charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Preston Ries, 29, of Cridersville, charged with aggravated burglary, with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony; abduction, with a firearm specification, a felony of the third degree; and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Jason Clapper, 30, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Caine Compton, 18, of Lima, charged with domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.

Brent Sidle, 37, of Lima, charged with burglary, a third-degree felony.

Christopher Howard, 34, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree.

Failure to appear

Arrest warrants were issued for the following individuals who failed to appear in court for their arraignment hearings Monday:

Justin Diltz, 67, of Van Wert, charged with one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jerry Hughes Jr., 30, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the fifth degree.

Denise Dildy, 55, of Lima, charged with one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Marquez Townsend, 20, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, each fourth-degree felonies.

Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Lemarquis Washington, 21, of Lima, charged with two fifth-degree felony counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.