Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom

Nov. 23—LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:

Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address.

Joshua Schneider, 36, of Lima, charged with aggravated robbery, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

Emily Mack, 34, of Lima, charged with one count of theft.

Lindsey Burnett, 22, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamines and aggravated possession of morphine.

Ashley Schneider, 33, of LIma, charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Gregory Darby, 32, of Lima, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Teresa Spence, 52, of Lima, charged with tampering with evidence.

Jason VanCleve, 42, of Lima, charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alec Thomas, 38, of Convoy, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Mario Mathis Jr., 29, of Lima, charged with burglary.

Carlton Burns, 47, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Christopher Dadisman, 24, of Lima, charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.

Clarence Perkins, 40, of Lima, charged with two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Okel Davis, 19, of Fort Wayne, charged with aggravated burglary with a firearm specification.

April Fugatt, 47, of Lima, charged with theft from a person in a protected class and felony theft.

Levi Oglesbee, 33, of Elida, charged with 10 counts of sexual battery.

Mark White, 55, of Lima, charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Logan Hardesty, 25, of Lima, charged with receiving stolen property.

Mykel Thompson, 20, of Lima, charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit establishment and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bryanna Houston, 18, of Lima, charged with murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Anthony Hurley, 27, of Lima, charged with burglary.

Charmaine Sanders-Johnson, 41, of Lima, charged with improper use of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Eric Henry, 36, of Lima, charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine; six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of having weapons under disability. Specifications for the forfeiture of money and guns are attached to each count.

Ajani Ansari, 23, of Lima, charged with two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kevin Hill, 51, of Lima, charged with burglary, grand theft and grand theft of a firearm.

Nathan Hullinger, 24, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

James Drennen, 22, of Columbus, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dorsey Smith, 31, of Lima, charged with seven counts of breaking and entering.

Dylan Hoop, 29, of Lima, charged with trespass in a habitation.

Richard Mears, 28, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Corey Bladen, 32, of Lima, who was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound but failed to appear at his arraignment hearing on Wednesday.