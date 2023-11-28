Defendants arraigned on felony charges in Allen County

Nov. 27—LIMA — The following defendants were arraigned Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court; all entered pleas of not guilty to their respective charges:

Rebecca Barry, 56, of Lima, charged with trespass in a habitation.

Katherine Thompson, 39, of Wapakoneta, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Winchester, 38, of Sidney, charged with receiving stolen property.

Bruce Vanschoyck Jr., 25, of Columbus Grove, charged with felonious assault with specifications for the use and forfeiture of a firearm; and two counts of having weapons under disability, with specifications for the forfeiture of a firearm.

Donte Jackson, 42, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Darquvies Young, 19, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Each count includes a specification for the forfeiture of the firearm.

Landus Thompson, 54, Mansfield Correctional Institution, charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Rufus Shaw, 38, of Lorain Correctional Institution, charged with possession of cocaine and having weapons under disability.

Dewaughn Morgan, 26, of Warren Correctional Institution, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul Bowman, 47, of Lima, charged with 11 counts of rape and six counts of sexual battery.

Eric Taylor, 58, of Lima, charged with three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel Dirksen, 37, of Delphos, charged with passing bad checks.

Gerald Bush, 49, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine with a specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Donald Lines, 37, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tayon Johnson, 21, of Lima, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ka'uba Simpson, 36, of Detroit, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Jasmine Banks, 29, of Lima, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Tryvon Foster, 19, of Lima, charged with two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Patrick Kollars, 45, of Lima, charged with felonious assault, endangering children and strangulation.

Kaine Tipton, 25, of Louisville, Kentucky, charged with possession of marijuana.

Bratton Glenn, 33, of Lima, charged with possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Greg Simpson, 49, of Lima, charged with burglary.

Terriell Ragland, 29, of Lima, charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or abuse of a combination of them.

Michael Riepenhoff, 21, of Cairo, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Myeshia Luster, 29, of Lima, charged with the illegal manufacture of drugs, possession of hashish, aggravated possession of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, when she failed to appear for her arraignment on Monday.