Defendants in Audubon Avenue fatal shootings will be tried separately

Jul. 23—A Daviess County judge ruled Thursday that Cylar L. Shemwell and Arnett B. Baines, the defendants charged in a 2019 triple homicide on Audubon Avenue, will be tried separately.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington denied a motion by prosecutors to try Baines and Shemwell at the same time. As it currently stands, Baines will go to trial in November. Shemwell's trial date was set for June 2022.

Baines, 33, and Shemwell, 34, were charged with murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 17, 2019 deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18. All three died after being shot in the head at Sowders' home on Audubon Avenue in an incident partially caught on the home's surveillance cameras.

A fourth person, Carmen Vanegas, was also shot in the head but survived.

Both face the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

Wethington heard arguments from attorneys Thursday afternoon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristin Whitney argued Baines and Shemwell could be tried together because the evidence against the two would be identical.

"As a matter of fact, it's unlikely any evidence that would be produced in one trial wouldn't be presented in the other," Whitney said.

Wethington noted there is a significant difference in the cases between Shemwell and Baines. Police reports say Baines is believed to have shot the victims while Shemwell watched.

Also, Baines has additional charges Shemwell is not facing, including torture of a dog or cat, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm). Wethington said the evidence would be different because of Baines' additional charges.

Whitney said, "the main evidence is video of the crime occurring. ... The witnesses are going to be the same, the forensics are going to be the same."

Defense attorney Sara Zuercher argued the trial needed to be separate because the defendants have "antagonistic defenses."

"We know they intend to cast blame on Mr. Baines," Zuercher said.

When Wethington said officials say they have video of Baines shooting the victims, Zuercher said the video shows "someone" and determining if Baines is the shooter in the video is an issue for trial.

Seating a jury for a single trial would be extremely difficult because the defense has only a limited number of "strikes," or people it can remove from the jury pool, Zuercher said.

Baines and Shemwell are not expected to agree on who should be struck from the jury, she said.

"We have defendants that are (opposed) and have no intention of collaborating on strikes," Zuercher said.

Defense attorney Heather Blackburn, who is part of Shemwell's defense team, said having the jury hear testimony of the other charges against Baines would prejudice the jury against Shemwell. Even if those other charges were set aside and Baines and Shemwell were tried on the murder and assault charges, the trials should remain separate because Baines and Shemwell gave differing statements to investigators, she said.

Leigh Jackson, who also represents Shemwell, said the motion prosecutors put forward for trying the two together is "judicial economy," which she argued wasn't enough.

"I think in a death penalty case, (prosecutors) would offer something more than 'we want to make it easy,' " Jackson said.

Wethington ruled to hold the trials separately, saying two death penalty defendants couldn't be tried together.

"Fairness of the trial takes all precedence," Wethington said, adding that given that the cases would be appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, "I'm going to make these cases as direct and simple as possible."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

