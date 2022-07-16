Defendants in the bath … How trial video links have diluted the seriousness of courts

Court process

Trial video links have diminished the seriousness of courts with defendants appearing in the bath, magistrates have revealed.

They have admitted they are struggling to get defendants in remote hearings to take the court seriously and not treat it like an appearance on social media.

In a report for the Magistrates Association on the impact of video hearings, they said defendants appeared from their homes half-naked, slumped in their sofas, disengaged or distracted by having friends or family in the room.

There was even one case where a young defendant’s “handler” from his county lines drug gang was in the room and only discovered after a suspicious magistrate demanded he use his mobile phone to provide a 360 degree view of the room.

“Magistrates felt remote links were responsible for undermining respect for the court and that this was a major downside to their use,” said the report. “They feared that if parties did not take the court process seriously, trust in the justice system would be gradually eroded.

‘Negative impact’ on court process

More than two-thirds of the 865 magistrates questioned for the study said video links had a negative impact on the court process.

They cited behaviours by defendants including “lack of responses”, “stilted responses”, “general disengagement or unwillingness to talk”, “slumped posture”, and “inappropriate settings with multiple distractions”.

One said: “I have noted some defendants appearing remotely have had a complete lack of respect for the court, staff and process including but not limited to: appearing while in the bath, being half naked, smoking and treating the process like social media.”

Some magistrates were concerned that the use of a video link made the court “just another internet connection”, diminishing the seriousness of the criminal prosecution and court setting.

One said: “Many times, the defendants just ‘switched off’ totally, or kept shouting abuse because they said ‘this is not justice’.”

Another said: “There seems to be a tendency when remote for people to say as little as possible and appear to be quite removed and unengaged in the process.”

A third magistrate described being alerted to fears that a young defendant was being “influenced” by someone in his house even though he was supposed to be self-isolating with his mother ill in bed.

“On interrogation by ourselves I made him get the phone and go 360 degrees around the room. It turned out his county lines handler was in the room,” they said.

“It has led me to every time I have a youth now, I insist that they go around the room with 360 degrees to make sure there’s nobody else in the room unless it’s their mother or father. That was a very disturbing situation.”

Situation exacerbated by technical issues

The problems were compounded by technical difficulties ranging from a complete breakdown in the video technology forcing participants to resort to their phones, resulting in poor audibility.

Three-quarters of the magistrates (76 per cent) said video links rendered communication with adult defendants more difficult, while two-thirds said it made communication with prosecution and defence lawyers harder. More than half (52 per cent) said it had a negative impact on their morale.

Penelope Gibbs, founder of Transform Justice, who conducted the research for the Magistrates Association, said: “This research shows that video justice serves neither defendants nor magistrates.

“The technology is always breaking down, defendants cannot communicate properly with their lawyers or the court, and the seriousness of the hearing is eroded.”

A spokesman for the courts service said 93 per cent of legal representatives had been satisfied with the use of remote hearings during the pandemic.

“All magistrates receive IT training on court technology and our new remote video hearing service better replicates the formality of a courtroom,” he added.