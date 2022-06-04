Defendant's competency at issue in fatal road rage incident

Jun. 4—Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Friday a man accused of killing 32-year-old Joaquin Martin by repeatedly running him over during a road-rage incident should undergo further evaluation to determine whether he's competent to stand trial.

Eleazar Flores-Torres, 48, is charged with murder, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and child abuse in connection with the September death of Martin.

Police say Flores-Torres was traveling west on Rufina Street when he attempted a U-turn, cutting off two other drivers, including Martin, who got out of his car and began arguing with Flores-Torres.

The argument escalated, according to a criminal complaint, and Flores-Torres struck Martin with his Jeep Cherokee.

Martin was clinging to the Jeep's hood when Flores-Torres made another U-turn up, driving up and over a curb, which caused Martin to fall to the ground in front of the Jeep, the complaint says. After Martin fell, Flores-Torres drove over him, reversed back over him and then drove over him again before fleeing, according to the complaint.

A witness told police they heard the sound of a child crying in Martin's vehicle and discovered his 10-year-old son, who had witnessed his father's death.

Flores-Torres' wife and 1-year-old baby were in the back seat of his Jeep at the time of the incident, the complaint says.

The court was scheduled to consider Flores-Torres' competency at a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, after a psychologist who conducted an initial evaluation found him incompetent, but the case was called instead at 8:45 a.m.

Lawyers on both sides agreed he needed further evaluation from the state Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols said after the hearing.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington did not respond to a message Friday seeking information about why the hearing was held out of order without notice to the public.

Notes in an online court file indicate Flores-Torres remains out and will "turn himself in ... when there is a bed" available at the Behavioral Health Institute.

Nichols said the court will hold a status conference later this month to ensure the process isn't "dragging on."

Ellington denied a request by prosecutors in the fall to hold Flores-Torres in jail without bond until his trial, ruling the state hadn't met its burden of proving he was too dangerous to remain out of custody. Flores-Torres was released with conditions that include electronic monitoring and a prohibition from driving, court records show.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, records show, but the high court affirmed Ellington's decision.

Defense attorney John Huntley raised the issue of competency in September, writing in a motion that Flores-Torres and his wife told him Flores-Torres had a prior brain injury and "does have issues comprehending the situation he is in."

A court-appointed clinical psychologist found Flores-Torres incompetent, according to court records.

The psychologist's report is sealed, but Nichols filed a motion in December objecting to her conclusions.

He notes in the motion the report was based in large part on self-reported data obtained from Flores-Torres and his wife during a two-hour evaluation and that Flores-Torres' medical records were "devoid of any social history or diagnosis."

A cognitive function test revealed Flores-Torres had no dysfunction in four of the five areas in which he was tested and "minimal" dysfunction in the area of memory.

The evaluation found Flores-Torres' "simple terms and limited vocabulary," his "limited knowledge of the American criminal justice system and severe depression" rendered him incompetent to proceed, according to Nichols' motion.

Flores-Torres is from Mexico and has lived in the United States for 32 years.

The prosecutor argued in his motion that the evaluation did not address whether Flores-Torres' limited vocabulary is due to dropping out of school in seventh grade or whether he could be educated about the justice system.

The evaluator also did not conduct an independent test to diagnose Flores-Torres with depression, the motion says, or explain how his depression renders him incompetent.

The state has asked the court to set a second hearing on the issue and indicated in court records it intends to call its own expert witness to testify about Flores-Torres' competency.