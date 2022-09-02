Defendant's conduct draws ire of judge

Sep. 1—Chance Lee Howard angrily rubbed his head, stared at the floor and then raised his eyes to the ceiling. It was his response after being ordered taken directly into custody.

"You come to court. You are on probation," Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie told Howard, 21. "Using narcotics is never an option."

It was uncertain whether he was angry at himself or the predicament in which he found himself.

Having already been removed from the courtroom once because of talking when instructed twice not to be talking by corrections officers. Howard was returned to court to plead guilty to a simple possession of marijuana charge.

Howard was given an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and currently with three-11 month and 29-day sentences he received pleading guilty to three misdemeanor charges of theft, possession of a Schedule II drug and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Some would think Howard got two breaks, but ignoring correction officers' instructions to "hush" led to a domino affect involving his freedom.

McKenzie accepted his guilty plea that included credit for 123 days in jail already served.

The judge then ordered him to submit to a drug test, which according to state probation officers, Howard failed.

McKenzie told Howard his conduct in court coupled with the failed drug test was going to land him in contempt of court and he ordered Howard be taken immediately into custody and held without bond until Sept. 2. Jeff Vires was appointed to represent Howard on a new probation violation charge.

