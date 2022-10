Oct. 15—GOSHEN — Prosecutors have indicated they intend to jointly try two men accused in a May 2021 murder.

Da'quavion Wiley, 18, and Alvin Sanders III, 20, both of Elkhart, are accused of killing a 15-year-old boy on May 1, 2021. They allegedly shot him outside a McKinley Avenue home after chasing him and some other men down an alleyway.