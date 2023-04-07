Defendant's daughter: 'Mom, please be safe'

Apr. 7—BEULAH — Marilyn Schultz Freebold was in a good mood the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2020, her daughter said, recalling for a jury how her mother was busy with "normal fun stuff" that day, though their conversation soon turned serious.

"I looked at her and said, 'Mom, just please take care of yourself and be safe,'" Emily Vanbrocklin said, recounting a conversation she shared with her mother during a car ride that day. "And that was the last thing I said to her."

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson on Thursday called Vanbrocklin to testify in 19th Circuit Court, where Vanbrocklin's father, Robert Michael Freebold, faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Freebold is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, their son, Robert "Bobby" James Freebold, Jr., and Marilyn's son, Malachi Maloney, sometime after 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020.

Freebold has pleaded not guilty; first responders arrived at the Freebold's Elberta home about 6:15 p.m., in response to what witnesses labeled an "abandoned" 911 call from Freebold, who was found in the doorway with a swollen right eye and bleeding from two small head wounds.

Under questioning from Swanson, Vanbrocklin explained how Freebold had been absent from the family for decades when her parents rekindled their relationship in 2018, then in June of 2020, Robert Freebold moved in with Marilyn.

Bobby Freebold and Malachi Maloney also lived in the Grand Avenue home, and Vanbrocklin said, after her father moved in, things changed.

Freebold changed the exterior locks on all the doors, Vanbrocklin said, and the new locks had touchpads with numbered combinations.

Vanbrocklin said her mom began drinking again, after years of sobriety and participation with Alcoholics Anonymous.

Furniture was rearranged and baby gates put up to keep the family's dogs and Vanbrocklin's 5-year-old daughter, who Marilyn Freebold often cared for, out of the living room where Robert Freebold liked to relax.

Vanbrocklin's brothers, Bobby and Malachi, spent less time in the main house and more time in their bedrooms with their doors closed, she said.

Then a few weeks before the shooting, Vanbrocklin testified her mother told her that Malachi had intervened during a heated argument between her parents, and "put Dad on his ass."

The afternoon of the shooting, Vanbrocklin said she was at the Grand Avenue home but felt nervous. She'd planned to ask her father for money, but witnessed him sitting in his vehicle in the driveway and yelling angrily into his cell phone.

He seemed, she said, "huffy and puffy" when he came inside.

Freebold wrote Vanbrocklin a $600 check — she said she needed the money to pay court fees levied in another county — and then Marilyn Freebold drove Vanbrocklin, who lives in Frankfort, home.

Freebold is represented by a defense team from the Manistee-Benzie Public Defender's Office, and attorney Jared Henry asked Vanbrocklin whether Freebold, who worked as a machinist, might just have been tired from a long work week.

Perhaps the phone conversation and agitation she said she'd witnessed were unrelated to family issues, to which Vanbrocklin said that was possible.

But her dad had seemed equally agitated two days before the shooting, after a memorial gesture for a family member went awry, when strong winds made it impossible for them to light outdoor sky lanterns as planned.

"You don't treat your loved ones like crap," Vanbrocklin said. "We were all grieving, not just him."

Swanson on Thursday also called to the witness stand several Michigan State Police crime lab staff, to explain to the jury how biologic and firearm evidence was collected from the crime scene.

The jury viewed more than 40 crime scene photos taken by forensic photographer Sara Wilcox; viewed one of the involved firearms, a .22-caliber Ruger pistol with a flashlight attachment; and heard from Benzie County Detective Stephanie Homan.

Homan confirmed she was present when local firefighters opened a gun safe owned by Freebold using a hydraulic tool commonly known as the Jaws of Life.

Inside the safe, Homan said she found two soft gun cases, loose ammunition, empty ammunition boxes, miscellaneous coins, three half-gallon bottles of Crystal Palace vodka and two men's necklaces — one gold, one made from beach shells.

An interior felt door panel on the safe had what Homan said appeared to be blood, and she sent it to MSP crime lab for analysis.

MSP firearms forensic examiner Sara Cosmor gave extensive testimony about the firearms, bullets, shell casings and bullet fragments recovered from the scene, spending nearly an hour and a half on the stand.

Cosmor said some of the bullets and bullet fragments she analyzed were collected by medical examiners during autopsies of the three victims, some of these she identified as .22 caliber, none were identified as .38 caliber and some were too degraded to identify.

Henry asked whether some of the unidentified bullets or bullet fragments could have come from a .357 magnum pistol firing .38 caliber bullets or some other unidentified firearm and she said that was possible.

If the prosecution can show all the fatal shots were fired by a single weapon, that makes the idea of a shoot-out, where more than one person inside the home was using a handgun, much less likely.

Conversely, if the fatal shots came from more than one gun, that strengthens a possible defense contention that there could have been more than one shooter.

"And again, I want to be very clear, you can't tell in what order any of these things were fired, any of these bullet fragments or shells or casings?" Henry asked Cosmor.

"No," Cosmor said, nor could she tell the length of time that had elapsed between firings.

Testing the hands of the victims for gunshot residue was not done by law enforcement or by staff who performed the autopsies — an issue the defense briefly raised — though another MSP firearms examiner said this kind of testing wouldn't have helped investigators reach any factual conclusions.

"The FBI has determined it's not reliable," said Lt. Ken Polhemus. "Years ago they used to do it, but, as the technology has advanced, it's become more sensitive; they deemed they were getting a lot of cross-contamination and that it was just not reliable."

The trial is scheduled to continue through next week.