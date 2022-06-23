Defendants' domestic assault charges dismissed

Jun. 23—The Jasper County prosecutor's office on Thursday dismissed felony domestic assault charges that two defendants were facing, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of their alleged victims.

James W. Twigger Jr., 33, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dropped.

Twigger was arrested on the charges April 2 following a disturbance involving his girlfriend at their residence on West 15th Street.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he came home angry after playing slot machines at a convenience store and got into an argument with his girlfriend during which he allegedly jumped on top of her and started "to punch her in the face" before finally putting her in a choke hold.

Robert M. Peppers, 46, of Joplin, also was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge of second-degree domestic assault stemming from an incident March 16 involving his girlfriend.

An affidavit filed in his case alleged that Peppers struck his girlfriend's face and choked her, leaving her with marks on her neck and a swollen face.

