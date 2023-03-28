Defendants enter not guilty pleas in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Mar. 28—LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges handed down by a recent session of the grand jury:

Austin Parker, 25, of Lima, charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Anthony Hardesty, 42, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

William Clowers, 40, of Lima, charged with one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamines.

Ronald Herndon, 57, of Delphos, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Patricia Tippie, 29, of Lima, charged with four counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Stevens, 35, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Phillip Briggs, 45, of Spencerville, charged with five counts of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Michael Chaffin, 46, of Lima, charged with kidnapping and attempted rape.

Jarvis Lewis, 34, of Lima, charged with three counts of domestic violence.

Markiese Nichols, 20, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of marijuana.

Miranda Slife, 44, of Lima, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Deron Perkins, 32, of Lima, charged with abduction.

Kesean Corbin, 22, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Robert Glass, 47, in custody of the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Randall Simpson, 58, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Arrest warrants were issued for Shelby Rowe and Charles Bailey Jr. after each failed to appear at their arraignment hearings on Monday.

Rowe, 26, of Lima, is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs. Bailey, 29, no address available, is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.