Defendants enter pleas in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Aug. 24—LIMA — The following defendants have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their recent indictments by an Allen County grand jury:

Mark Seffernick, 59, Lima, charged with 13 counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Jesse Hardy III, 33, of Lima, charged with felonious assault with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Michael Crockett, 23, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Andre Lewis, 29, of Lima, charged with abduction, strangulation and domestic violence.

William Tracy, 59, of Spencerville, charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

James Coolidge, 47, homeless, charged with burglary.

Misty Grinnell, 42, of Wapakoneta, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Zachary Dickman, 31, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and a weapon forfeiture specification.

Kathleen Haynes, 33, of Sandusky, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Sampson, 43, of Lima, charged with two counts of OVI.

Philando Hudson, 30, address unavailable, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a governmental facility.

Robert Allen, 39, of Linden, Michigan, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Richard Belcher, 56, Bloomville, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Callie Harris, 41, of Delphos, charged with two counts of theft of drugs.

Terrance Thompson, 49, of Lima, charged with theft.

Cierra Miller, 36, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph Papp, 60, of Lima, charged with 12 counts of gambling.

Eula Saddler, 31, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Norris, 34, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Mark Dingledine, 40, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Donnell Brown Jr., 34, of Lima, charged with two counts of OVI.

Jason Niemeyer, 43, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

In other action, Kristopher Sigler, 34, of Beaverdam, failed to appear for his arraignment hearing Thursday morning and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Sigler is charged with receiving stolen property.