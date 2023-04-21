Defendants enter pleas following grand jury indictments

Apr. 21—LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges handed down by a recent session of the grand jury:

Timothy Massengale, 47, of Richmond, Kentucky, charged with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

George Pritchett, 26, of Lima, charged with felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Durelle Grant, 34, of Lima, charged with two counts of having weapons under disability.

Monteil Alexander, 35, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, with specification as a major drug offender and for the forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Jacob Hagerman, 41, of Lima, charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault, with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

Mark Burris Jr., 38, of Lima, charged with felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping.

Dylan Starbuck, 36, of Cairo, charged with domestic violence.

Scott Collins, 45, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a change of address.

Xavier Miller, 34, of Lima, charged with assault.

Kevin Murphy, 41, of Lima, charged with four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of possession of cocaine.

Devonne Johnson, 30, of Lima, charged with five counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of heroin, and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Denise Dildy, 56, of Lima, charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Nicholas Redmond, 56, of Lima, charged with two counts of OVI.

Brandy Lile, 41, of Rushsylvania, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Benjamin Blakely, 37, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Lief Miller, 39, of Continental, charged with possession of cocaine.

Billy Hazelwood, 41, of Lima, charged with breaking and entering.

William Mears, 47, of Buckland, charged with possession of cocaine.

Breanna Shurelds, 24, of Lima, charged with obstructing official business.

Nathan Culp, 24, of Lima, charged with three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications.

Jeremy James, 36, of Lima, two counts of OVI.

Steven Hobbs Jr., 40, of Lima, charged with one count of the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented performance and one count of tampering with evidence.

Seth Felter, 42, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Susan Rupert, 41, of Dayton, charged with identity fraud.

Mark Burris Sr., 56, of Lima, charged with felonious assault.