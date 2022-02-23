Defendants found guilty of second degree murder, kidnapping in 2015 death of Clarksville Army veteran

Two defendants have been found guilty of lesser charges in the death of an Army veteran whose body was found in Palmyra in December 2015.

Jade Amanda Rose Breeden, 44, was arrested in 2017 and charged in the death of Melissa Woodruff Napier.

Steven W. Taylor, 30, was arrested in connection with the case in January 2020, according to online court records.

Napier 30, was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2015, by her brother, according to previous reports. Her body was found by a hunter on Dec. 10, 2015, in the 3000 block of Tarsus Road in Palmyra.

It was not clear how she died.

Napier, originally from New York, served 4 1/2 years in the Army and rose to the rank of sergeant. She completed two tours in Iraq working as a chemical operations specialist, according to previous reports.

A 2020 indictment obtained by The Leaf-Chronicle states that Breeden and Taylor held Napier with the intent to inflict serious bodily injury or to terrorize her.

It also said Taylor was in possession of a shot gun at the time.

Breeden, who was initially charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a crime, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence, entered a best interest plea Tuesday morning.

She was represented by William F Kroeger.

Under the terms of the best interest agreement, Breeden pleaded guilty to a single second-degree murder charge and all the remaining charges were dismissed, according to Circuit Court clerks. Breeden also had several prior unrelated drug, weapons possession and theft of property charges that were also dismissed as part of the deal.

Breeden has been sentenced to serve 23 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC). She will serve 100% of that sentence with a 169 day credit for time served.

Taylor, who was originally charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a crime, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated kidnapping, was found guilty of facilitation of aggravated kidnapping.

Story continues

He was sentenced to 10 years in the TDOC and has to serve at least 35% of his time before being considered for parole, a clerk said.

He has already served 1,265 days.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Co-defendants found guilty in connection with death of Melissa Woodruff Napier