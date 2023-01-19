Defendants in the Frostproof killings appear in court as cases more forward

William Robert Wiggins appears in court for a hearing in his case in Bartow on Jan. 19, 2023. Wiggins is the brother of Tony T.J. Wiggins, who is charged in connection with the July 2020 triple slaying of three people at a lake in Frostproof.

The three defendants in the July 2020 Frostproof triple homicide case have all appeared in Polk County 10th Circuit Criminal Court in Bartow in recent days as each of their three separate cases moved closer toward a trial.

The accused shooter Anthony Lee “T.J.” Wiggins, 28, appeared in court Friday before Judge J. Kevin Abdoney. His defense attorney Debra B. Tuomey had filed a motion to reschedule the April 3 trial, which Abdoney granted. The judge also set a status hearing for 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to go over deadlines for both sides as they prepare their cases. A new trial date could also be set.

Fatal crash: Mother and two kids critical after being hit by an SUV in North Lakeland

Homicide: Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

Wiggins has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder as the alleged gunman in the shooting deaths of Brandon Rollins, Keven Springfield and Damion Tillman as they were getting ready to go night fishing at a Frostproof lake.

If found guilty, Wiggins could face the death penalty.

Brandon Rollins' mother, Dottie Payton, described the hearing as “very tense” as representatives of all of the victims families sat Friday in the courtroom. She said most of the relatives were in tears.

Mary Whittemore appears in court for a hearing in her case in Bartow FL, Tuesday January 19, 2023. Whittemore is the girlfriend of Tony T.J. Wiggins, who charged in connection with the July 2020 triple slaying of three people at a lake in Frostproof.

On Tuesday, Wiggins' brother, William Wiggins, appeared before Judge Lori A. Winstead and his case was continued. His defense attorney Cory Chastang said he and his client needed more time to prepare for a trial.

No trial date has been set. The younger Wiggins, 24, is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact in a capital felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

The third defendant, Mary Wittemore, 29, also appeared Tuesday before Winstead. Her attorney Jonathan Mills said more time was needed before he expected the trial to start.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody at the Polk County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Defendants in the Frostproof killings all appear in court