Defendants guilty on all counts in federal hate crimes trial

Feb. 23—Wanda Cooper-Jones sat calmly in the front row of the courtroom gallery Tuesday morning, nodding in affirmation of each guilty verdict read against the three White men convicted of federal hate crimes in the killing of her 25-year-old son.

A jury of three Blacks, one Hispanic and eight Whites deliberated for less than four hours before delivering guilty verdicts at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick against Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.

The jury found the three guilty of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because he was Black. Travis and his father Greg McMichael additionally were found guilty of brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Travis McMichael also was found guilty of discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

The three are already serving life sentences in state prison after being found guilty of murder on Nov. 24, 2021. Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Bryan were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison.

For Arbery's parents, however, the federal jury's confirmation that their son's killers acted on racist motives served as further redemption for their loss.

Testimony in federal court revealed that Travis McMichael and Bryan routinely spouted racist slurs. Testimony also showed Greg McMichael once went on a racist rant while working in his capacity as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

The federal guilty verdicts came one day before the two-year anniversary of the day Travis McMichael fatally shot the unarmed Arbery following a chase in which the three men pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through the public streets of Satilla Shores.

"It was just a confirmation," Cooper-Jones said outside the courthouse after the guilty verdicts. "Ahmaud will rest in peace, but now he will begin to rest in power."

"Healing?" she replied in response to a reporter's question. "As a mom, I will never heal."

Greg and Travis McMichael had arranged to plead guilty the week before trial in exchange for spending 30 years in federal prison before transferring to life behind bars in state prison. Arbery's parents vociferously objected to the plea deal, saying federal prison would be a lighter sentence than state prison. They also wanted the men to undergo a public trial for the federal hate crimes brought against them by the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

After presiding U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood rejected the terms of the plea deal, the McMichaels withdrew their guilty pleas and reentered innocent pleas on Feb. 4. The trial started Feb. 7 with a weeklong jury selection process, summoning potential jurors from all 43 counties in the Southern District of Georgia. Wood ordered the jury sequestered after it was impaneled on Feb. 14.

Marcus Arbery expressed a measure of vindication that his son's killers received convictions at both levels.

"I give glory to God," Marcus Arbery said. "We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal courts and we got justice for Ahmaud in the state courts."

The jury listened to a week of testimony, after which the prosecution and the three defense attorneys for the defendants delivered closing arguments on Monday.

The jury went into deliberations around 3 p.m. Monday and recessed for the evening shortly after 5:30 p.m. It resumed deliberations at 9 a.m., announcing a verdict less than an hour later.

Returning to the courtroom for the verdict, Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael both glanced grimly toward a close family member. Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones were joined on their row in the gallery by Ahmaud's sister, a niece and several aunts.

The jury foreman appeared emotionally affected after handing over the verdict and during the reading. Two women on the jury appeared to wipe away tears after the reading of the verdicts.

Wood told the defendants they have 14 days to post any trial motions opposing the verdicts. Sentencing will be set at a later date, she said.

Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney who represents Arbery's family, praised Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones for their commitment to seeking justice for their son. In the wake of Arbery's death, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adopted the state's first-ever hate crimes law. The state General Assembly also repealed Georgia's citizen's arrest law.

Additionally, lawmakers declared Feb. 23 statewide to be Ahmaud Arbery Day.

"Thank God for this good morning," Crump said outside the courthouse. "And it is all because of their commitment to get full justice for their son, Ahmaud Arbery, not just partial justice, that we get to celebrate on this beautiful morning."

Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and chased Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the chase in his pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home at 307 Burford Drive with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Testimony in both state and federal court revealed that the men used the two pickup trucks to block Arbery's path and prevent his escape.

Greg McMichael later told police they had Arbery "trapped like a rat" between the two pickup trucks. That is when Travis McMichael shot Arbery twice at close range as the two men struggled for possession of McMichael's 12-gauge shotgun on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive.

Bryan used his cellphone to record the deadly conclusion. That video went viral after it was leaked online May 5, 2020, sparking national outrage and cries of racial injustice. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents took over the investigation immediately, arresting the McMichaels for murder on May 7, 2020. GBI agents arrested Bryan two weeks later.

The DOJ filed its federal hate crimes charges against the three men in April 2021. The federal case contended that the three men pursued Arbery to a deadly confrontation because of the color of his skin.

From Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland heralded Tuesday's verdict as a victory for all who are targeted by others because of their differences.

"Today's verdict makes clear that the Justice Department will continue to use every resource at its disposal to confront unlawful acts of hate, and to hold accountable those who perpetrate them," Garland said. "Although we welcome the jury's verdict, the only acceptable outcome in this matter would have been Mr. Arbery returning safely to his loved ones two years ago."

A former standout football player at Brunswick High, Arbery was known as an avid jogger who loved to run everywhere. He lived with his mother in the Fancy Bluff neighborhood, about two miles from Satilla Shores.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery of committing crimes in the neighborhood, particularly at an open home under construction at 220 Satilla Drive. Surveillance video at 220 Satilla Drive showed Arbery did no wrong during the five times he entered the home between October 2019 and the day he died.

Testimony revealed that the McMichaels were aware Arbery had caused no harm in the home, which had no doors and open garage bays. A police body camera played during testimony shows an officer telling both men on Feb. 11, 2020, that Arbery had never taken a thing. After the shooting, Greg McMichael conceded to county police investigators, "I don't know if the guy has actually stolen anything."

GBI agents testified there were few reported crimes in the neighborhood. There were no reported home burglaries in the year leading up to Arbery's death, according to testimony. Travis McMichael had a gun stolen from his unlocked pickup truck on Jan. 1, 2020, and a firearm was stolen the month before from a vehicle outside a home on Zellwood Drive, according to testimony. Surveillance video at the Zellwood Drive home showed a White man going into the vehicle.

Ahmaud Arbery stepped inside the structure at 220 Satilla Drive at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2020, wearing khahi shorts, a white T-shirt and running shoes. Arbery entered and departed from the structure empty handed. Greg McMichael saw Arbery run past 230 Satilla Drive seconds later, prompting him to run inside and alert his son to arm himself for the deadly chase that was to come.

Defense attorneys argued that the defendants chased Arbery as a crime suspect, not as a Black person.

Despite the verdict, Arbery's parents said no court decision can assuage their loss.

"The heart he had will be missed," Marcus Arbery said. "He called us every day. And even if he had just one thing to say, that one thing was, 'I love you.'

"I just trusted in God," he said, answering a reporter's question about the ordeal of the last two years. "I said, I'm gonna let God fight this battle. God told me to sit still. It's very draining, but I look at this as another milestone we have overcome."

But Arbery's parents said they plan to be back in court again, when and if former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson goes to trial. A Glynn County grand jury indicted Johnson in September on charges alleging she obstructed the police investigation on the day of the shooting and allegedly thwarted two officers from arresting the McMichaels that day. After 10 years in office, Johnson lost to current Brunswick DA Keith Higgins in November 2020, culminating a heated race tinged with controversy about the handling of the Arbery case. Johnson is charged with felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

"We still have the DA to go," Marcus Arbery said, referring to Johnson.