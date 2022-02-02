Defendant's illness cited in dismissal of drug, gun charges

Feb. 2—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed two felony counts filed on a Carterville man who has since been stricken with an illness and is unable to attend court hearings.

Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally said Monday that charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon filed two years ago on James R. Stuart Jr., 50, were being dismissed in light of his medical condition.

Stuart was charged after an arrest Nov. 18, 2019, in Joplin when an officer spotted him driving a vehicle while his license was revoked. A search of the vehicle and his person purportedly turned up 2.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, syringes and a loaded handgun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.