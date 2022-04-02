Defendants in J's bar fight waive speedy trial rights

Apr. 2—LIMA — Two of the three young Lima residents charged with felonious assault for their alleged roles in a fight outside a Spencerville Road bar made brief court appearances on Friday.

Nicholas Williams and Janicqua Bailey, each 22, appeared before Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser and waived their constitutional rights to a speedy trial.

Through their respective counsel, Williams and Bailey each agreed to the waivers to allow attorneys Tom Lucente and Zach Maisch, respectively, additional time to prepare for trial.

Trial dates of May 31 were set for both defendants.

A third suspect in the case, Donovan Denson, entered a written plea of not guilty to the charge against him on Thursday.

Williams, Bailey and Denson are all charged in connection with a a fight on Jan. 22 at J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road.

Tysheen Polk, who police say was also captured on video as a participant in the fight which left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with serious injuries, has fled the area after tampering with a GPS monitoring device he was wearing at the time.

According to an affidavit outlining the events of that evening filed by Lima Police Department Detective Todd Jennings, police were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position.

Officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, according to court records. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was eventually transferred to a Toledo hospital due to fractured orbital bones and an internal nasal fracture.

Fisher-Jones was accosted outside the bar by Bailey and Williams while two other males, later identified as Denson, 21, and Polk, 23, began to "kick and stomp on Bradin's body and head as he is on the ground," the report states.

