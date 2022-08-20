Defendants in meth trafficking organization sentenced

Aug. 20—ALBANY — A federal judge handed down prison sentences for four defendants involved in an extensive drug trafficking organization centered in southwest Georgia that was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the region.

"These individuals are being held accountable for their part in a significant methamphetamine trafficking network responsible for funneling more than 100 kilograms of a highly addictive and deadly drug in southwest Georgia," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will do our part to support law enforcement at every level to identify and bring to justice all those pushing large amounts of the most dangerous illegal substances into our communities."

"This case is an example of DEA's effort to confront, engage and eliminate drug distribution networks," Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. "Because of the collaborative effort between DEA and its law enforcement partners, these defendants will spend well-deserved time in federal prison."

"This case demonstrates the great work of law enforcement at all levels to investigate and prosecute the illegal distribution of methamphetamine, a dangerous drug that continues to wreak havoc on Georgia communities," GBI Interim Director John Melvin said. "The GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes."

The following co-defendants were sentenced on Friday:

—Kentrail Brown, 31, of Cairo, was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking on March 17 and was sentenced to serve 264 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

—Tobias Sanders, 32, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 192 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

—Orrie Bell, 36, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release; and,

—Shandrekia Mango, 34, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and was sentenced to serve three years of probation.

The following co-defendants were sentenced on Aug. 11:

—Xavier Jordan, 33, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

—R. Kevin Barrineau, 49, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 57 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release; and,

—Nicholas Harden, 29, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 24 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

The following co-defendants were sentenced on June 16:

—Richard Bond, 47, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 220 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

—Mike Thomas, 48, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 132 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release; and,

—Dewayne Isom, 31, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The following co-defendant was sentenced on April 14:

—Demorris Adams, 32, of Whigham, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 160 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The following co-defendant was sentenced on April 4:

—David Donald, 38, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The following co-defendants were sentenced on March 9:

—Phil Grim, 45, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 120 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release;

—James Levy Sapp, 41, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 87 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release; and,—Mitchell Tomberlin, 50, of Whigham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 60 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The following co-defendant has entered a guilty plea and will be sentenced on Sept. 23:

—Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 32, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner is presiding over the case.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, agents conducted a wiretap investigation into the drug distribution activities of the co-defendants beginning in March 2019. The investigation revealed that the co-defendants were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by DEA, FBI, GBI, Grady County Sheriff's Office and Thomas County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen is prosecuting the case.