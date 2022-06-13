Defendants in Muncie Police Department excessive force case seek another delay

MUNCIE, Ind. — When she agreed to reschedule their trial last December, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt advised the defendants in a federal excessive force case — current and former Muncie police officers — they should anticipate no further delays.

Now two of the defendants are asking Pratt to again postpone their trial — set to begin Aug. 15 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis — for what would be a sixth time.

Most of the 17 counts filed in April 2021 involve allegations that officer Chase Winkle physically abused arrestees "without justification" in incidents that took place between March 2018 and February 2019.

In a motion filed Friday, Chase Winkle requested a delay, noting that one of his attorneys was scheduled to undergo "serious spinal surgery" last week, and another was in the process of departing their Indianapolis law firm.

The motion said there would not be "sufficient time to adequately prepare other attorneys in the firm" in time for a trial in mid-August.

A co-defendant, now-retired city officer Joseph Krejsa, also requested that the trial be postponed, citing medical reasons.

Winkle and Krejsa requested a "brief continuance of about 90 days."

Krejsa and a third co-defendant, officer Corey Posey, are accused of filing false reports stemming from the incidents concerning Winkle.

A fourth co-defendant, Jeremy Gibson, in May pleaded guilty to violating an arrestee's civil rights — by beating him — and then filing a false report about the 2018 incident.

Gibson — who resigned from the Muncie Police Department in March — is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

Another former city police officer, Dalton Kurtz, has pleaded guilty to failing to report Winkle's "inappropriate use of force." Kurtz, charged separately from the other officers, has not yet been sentenced.

Winkle and Posey remain on administrative leave.

Winkle, Gibson and Krejsa were arrested in March 2020 after a U.S. District Court grand jury issued an 12-count indictment.

The 17-count "superseding" indictment," which added Posey as a defendant, was issued last year.

