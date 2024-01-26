Defendant's plea hearing set in Aug. 15 rape of woman in her 70s near Topeka's Shunga Trail

A Feb. 8 plea hearing was set Wednesday for a man charged with crimes that include the rape of a woman in her 70s committed Aug. 15 near Topeka's Shunga Trail, court records show.

The hearing was scheduled after Jose J. Arteaga, 30, was bound over for trial Wednesday on the four charges he faces, records say.

Arteaga was arrested in connection with crimes allegedly committed at the Warren Nature Trails near Felker Park, 2500 S.W. Gage Blvd., said police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, she said.

A Feb. 8 plea hearing was set Wednesday for a man charged with crimes that include the rape of a woman in her 70s committed Aug. 15 near Topeka's Shunga Trail, shown here.

Arteaga was charged with one felony count each of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated battery, each victimizing a woman who was born in 1949, said a criminal complaint filed in September by the office of Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Arteaga was also charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, committed the same day, victimizing a woman who was born in 2000, that complaint said.

Court records didn't say what pleas Arteaga is expected to enter.

