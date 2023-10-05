Defendants plead not guilty in murder and sexual abuse case

Oct. 4—Two inmates, facing lengthy sentences if convicted, pleaded not guilty to their charges during arraignments Tuesday in front of Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew G. Dimlich.

First to the stand was William Lee Pettry, 35, a former Coal River Volunteer firefighter, who pleaded not guilty to more than 300 charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.

Also pleading not guilty in a separate case was Lucas Matthew Wagnar, 29, who is charged with murdering 79-year-old Douglas Alan Cunningham, his cellmate at Southern Regional Jail in October 2022.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he was not surprised by Wagnar's not guilty plea and is prepared to take the case to trial.

Wagnar's trial for the charges of first-degree murder, offense by an inmate resulting in death and felony conspiracy for the death of Cunningham has been set for Dec. 12.

Due to the nature of Pettry's charges, Hatfield said his trial will not take place until the court's January term, which is between the second Tuesday of January and the second Tuesday in May.

"This is a bit unique in that, normally, I would just mail all the discovery or send it electronically to defense counsel. In a case like this with these allegations ... defense counsel has to come to view it in person. So the discovery process takes a little longer," Hatfield said.

According to the indictment, Pettry is charged with engaging in sexual intercourse and other obscene acts with an 11-year-old between March and July of 2023.

In his 32-page indictment that lists 393 counts, Pettry is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, three counts of soliciting a minor via computer, six counts of use of a minor in production of child porn, 184 counts of use of obscene matter to seduce a minor, 184 counts of display of obscene matter to a minor, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors and mandatory sentence for sexual offenders.

Because the victim is under the age of 12, state statutes require lengthier sentences for the charge of first-degree sexual assault and abuse.

The sentence for first-degree sexual assault with a victim younger than 12 is 25 to 100 years. With older victims, the penalty is 15 to 35 years.

The sentence for first-degree sexual abuse with a victim younger than 12 is five to 25 years. With older victims, the penalty is one to five years.

Sentences for the remaining charges range from one to up to 30 years.

The alleged abuse happened after Pettry's wife and 3-year-old daughter died in a hit-and-run crash on March 5 near Arnett. Pettry's two other children, ages 7 and 11, were also in the vehicle when it crashed but survived.

Pettry was arrested on July 22 and is being held at Southern Regional Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Wagnar is being housed at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden and will remain in jail until his trial. He is serving a sentence for felony child abuse.

If convicted on the charge of offense by an inmate resulting in death, Wagnar will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, an even steeper penalty than the charge of first-degree murder, where a jury can grant mercy.

While the offense by an inmate charge is pending, Hatfield said Wagnar cannot be offered bond.

Cellmates who said they participated and witnessed Wagnar's brutal attack on Cunningham are expected to testify for the prosecution during the trial.

At the end of September, Isaiah Marshall McBride, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Cunningham and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As part of his plea deal, McBride will have to testify against Wagnar.

According to Hatfield, Wagnar led the violent attack on Cunningham, jumping on him from atop a bunk bed, stomping on his chest, urinating on him and sexually assaulting him with a spoon.

Cunningham was one of 12 inmate deaths reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in 2022.

The deaths at SRJ, as well as reports of deplorable and unsafe conditions at the jail and the mistreatment of inmates, including the withholding of medical care, have sparked a federal class action lawsuit.

Three deaths have been reported at SRJ this year. The deaths were only made public after inquiries from multiple news organizations, including The Register-Herald.

