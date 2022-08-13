Defendants in Raylee Browning trial get 3- to 15-year sentence

Aug. 13—Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake made it known, when sentencing three defendants convicted in the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning, that they were getting off easy for the crime they committed.

The defendants, Raylee's father Marty Browning Jr., his wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell, were all separately sentenced Friday in Blake's courtroom. They all received the same sentence.

For the charge of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian by child neglect, which the three were convicted of by a jury in June, each was sentenced by Blake to an indeterminate sentence with a minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years. This sentence is the standard set in state code.

As is the case with indeterminate sentences, after serving the minimum required years, the three defendants will become eligible for parole.

The three could have faced a life sentence but were found by a jury to be not guilty of the charge of child abuse resulting in death, which carried the heavier sentence.

They were also sentenced to five years of extended supervised release.

Raylee died the day after Christmas in 2018. During the June trial, which lasted more than a week, medical experts testified that Raylee died of a severe bacterial pneumonia infection that resulted in sepsis.

Speaking in Marty's sentencing, Blake said three years hardly seemed like adequate punishment for a father who did nothing as his child lay in bed so sick that it killed her.

"You'll barely be in prison long enough to change clothes," he said.

Blake made similar remarks during the sentencing for Julie and her sister Sherie, asking each of them whether they still subscribed to the theory that Raylee was faking her illness over Christmas all those years ago.

"You might go out to the gravesite and ask her this morning if she's faking it ... if she's really dead," Blake said.

Attorneys for the defendants made pleas for alternative sentences during the hearings, saying that although the three may have been guilty of neglect, there was no intent behind their actions and they all felt remorse.

The three defendants also addressed the court with brief statements on Friday, expressing grief and regret.

"In hindsight I wish I had done more," said Julie Titchenell. "I will live with regret for the rest of my life."

Sherie Titchenell also appeared to make an emotional plea to the court, saying she "lost a huge part of her heart" when Raylee died and the pain of losing her "will never get any easier."

Marty Browning, the only blood relative convicted in Raylee's death, said he wished he could "take it back" and take Raylee to the hospital but he "never realized she was that sick."

These words did nothing to sway the judge. He said that to sentence the three to any less would take away from the seriousness of the crime that was committed.

Although no one spoke on the defendants' behalf, Julie's 15-year-old daughter spoke in the sentencing hearing for Julie and Sherie Titchenell and asked that the judge give both the maximum sentence.

"As much as I hate to see the people I grew up with go through this ... I think they deserve it and I hope that justice is served for Raylee and they get the sentence that is needed to show that they did wrong," the teen said.

During Sherie's sentencing, the teen did not mince words, calling the woman a murderer.

"I lived with (Sherie) for 11 years," the 15-year-old said. "They were the worst 11 years of my life."

She also called Sherie's statements during sentencing a lie and said that Sherie had never liked Raylee, pointing out that Sherie purposely cut Raylee's hair short so it would not resemble Rapunzel, Raylee's favorite princess.

"You are not a good person and I cannot forgive you for what you did," the teen said.

During her biological mother's hearing, the 15-year-old was calmer and more collected with her thoughts, saying that she still in some way saw Julie as her mother.

"You can love someone and not like them," she said.

She also expressed a desire to reconcile with her biological mother, but felt prevented from doing so because she will never be able to do the same with Raylee, noting that she will never be able to talk to, see or hug Raylee again.

Janice Wriston, Raylee's biological mother, spoke in the sentencing of Marty Browning. Throughout her entire remarks, Wriston never once took her eyes off Marty.

Despite all the defendants being given the same charge, Wriston said Marty's crimes were far worse than the Titchenells'.

"You failed, Marty, horribly," Wriston said. "Yes, Julie and Sherie did take part, but you and I had the obligation to take care of our daughter."

She then questioned how Marty could have missed all the signs that their child was sick or the other signs of abuse prior to Raylee's death, which included a broken femur and significant weight loss.

She added that his negligence robbed her of the chance to see their daughter grow up, experience her first heartbreak, get married and so much more.

"Our daughter is gone," Wriston said. "I blame you and I blame myself."

Blake said he believed more than just the three defendants were responsible for Raylee's death.

He said the court that awarded Marty custody of Raylee bears some of the responsibility as well as Wriston, the mother, whose own actions lost her custody of her daughter.

Blake said he also saw blame with the state's school system which could allow a child to be "jerked out" and home-schooled without any real measure to ensure the child's continued education and safety.

Blake added that, as a circuit judge, he is seeing more and more cases of abused and neglected children being home-schooled so the parents or guardians are able to hide their actions.

"There ought to be some mechanism to check on these children," he said. "We got a billion dollars in surplus, and we can't afford that kind of care ... That is shameful."

Blake added, during each of the sentencings, that there were a few moments from the trial that he will not soon forget.

The first is testimony given by Julie's 15-year-old and a few others, stating that the defendants dehydrated Raylee to the point that she was forced to drink out of a toilet.

"I can't get that picture out of my mind," Blake said, "...on her knees, her head in the toilet because you and these women could not give her proper hydration."

He added that the next image that stays with him is from the EMS driver who showed up to the Browning-Titchenell home on the day that Raylee's death was reported.

Blake said the EMS driver, a stranger to Raylee, showed more emotion during her testimony than any of the defendants during the entire trial.

"She broke down in tears ... she was so emotional being handed a dead child," Blake said, adding that he subscribed to the same theory expressed by the EMS driver during the trial, which was that Raylee was dead long before 911 was called.

Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, who was appointed as special prosecutor for the case, said he was pleased to see that the judge did not grant the defendants alternative sentences.

He added that he will be there to contest the defendants' paroles when they are eligible in three years.

Parsons was assigned the case over a year ago and said he was happy to see it finally come to a conclusion.

"There are only so many things that we normal people can do to try to approach this concept of justice," he said in an interview after the conclusion of all three sentencings.

"You can't bring the child back. You can't unravel all the bad things that happened to the girl on the case, and you have to be satisfied as a lawyer and as a person that this is what justice looks like at the end of a case like this," Parsons said. "It doesn't feel that way because it's hard to imagine the loss of an 8-year-old child but ... you have to accept that this is the just outcome that we worked for."

Parsons said he hopes this case leads to changes at the state level that could prevent something similar to this happening to children in the future.

"I would like to think that I could use this experience to make positive changes in policy or law that can prevent this from happening in the future," he said. "And I'm certainly open to helping, and speaking with, and doing what part I can to see the changes are made."

Born July 11, 2010, Raylee would have celebrated her 12th birthday this year.