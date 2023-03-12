Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Mar. 11—The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Alexander Coleman, Sr., 41, of Findlay, was sentenced to three years probation and 30 days jail for grand theft.

Cameron Lott, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to two years prison for having weapons under disability.

Alec Thomas, 37, of Convoy, was sentenced to two years probation for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Latravius Totty, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to forfeit weapons for having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 60 days jail for failure to verify his address.

Janice Fetters, 49, of ODRC, was sentenced to one year probation for possession of drugs.

Federico Rocha, 52, of ODRC, was sentenced to two years probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

Terrel Harris, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to two years probation for theft.

Lydia Johnson, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and three days jail for tampering with evidence.

Anthony Kline, 20, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation with 40 hours of community service, and ordered to forfeit weapons for having weapons while under disability.

Robert Spicer, 38, of Lima, was sentenced to 30 months prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.