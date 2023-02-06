Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Feb. 5—The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence.

Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.

Anthony Hurley, 27, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $670 restitution for burglary.

April Fugatt, 47, of Lima was sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft from a person in a protected class.

Dylan Hoop, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for trespassing in a habitation.

Brett Howard, 38, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $50 restitution for breaking and entering.

Forrest Pinson, 64, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in jail for having weapons under disability.

James Drennen, 23, of Columbus, was sentenced to two years probation and 10 days in jail for having weapons under disability.

Maurice McGill, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 14 days in jail for having weapons under disability.

Favian Routson, 40, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation and 30 days in jail for domestic violence.

Lemarquis Washington, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the WORTH Center for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Nathan Hullinger, 24, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.