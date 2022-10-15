Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 15—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class.

Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for having weapons while under disability.

Javious Perryman, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation and 20 hours of community service for improperrly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Clifton Lynch, Jr., 18, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Luke Vanatta, 34, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation for attempted robbery.

Joseph Swinehart, 24, of Lima, was sentenced to six months in prison consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving for trespassing in a habitation.

Christopher Howard, 34, of Lima, was sentenced to four years probation and referred to the WORTH Center for failing to comply with the order or signal of a law enforcement officer.