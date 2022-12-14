Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Dec. 14—The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property.

Dre'Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a concealed weapon.

Tonya Thomas, 57, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $42,627 restitution for grand theft.

Brydon Boop, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to 13-15.5 years in prison for two counts of trafficking cocaine, aggravated trafficking of drugs and trafficking heroin.

Karey Briggs, 37, of Fort Jennings, was sentenced to two years probation for attempted possession of fentanyl.

Michele Smith, 62, of Ada, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Xavier Scott, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for having weapons under disability.

Anthony Hutchison, 40, of Columbus Grove, was sentenced to one year of probation for possession of cocaine.