Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Nov. 10—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Zachaira Ehora, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to six months probation and 180 days in the Allen County Jail for possession of cocaine.

Blake Kimmet, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years probation, 60 hours community service and must pay a $5,000 fine and any restitution for aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Richard Nelson, 48, of Orient, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for escape.

Ajah Mowery, 24, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation for felonious assault.

Mark Owens, 22, of Fairborn, was sentenced to two years probation for aggravated drug possession.