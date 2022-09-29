Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

Sep. 29—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary.

Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.

Jennifer Sneary, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to four years on probation and must attend the MonDay program for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

James Jordan, 52, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexis Mitchell, 31, who is homeless, was sentenced to three years on probation for aggravated assault.

Ian Geesey, 31, of Bryan, was sentenced to six months in prison consecutive to a sentence in Auglaize County for aggravated possession of drugs.

Dalentino Lacey, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for attempted improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school zone.