Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Dec. 5—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Notorious Terrell, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation on a charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Deron Perkins, 32, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation on a charge of attempted abduction. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Christopher Boop, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a charge of escape. The sentence is to be served concurrently with an earlier sentence he received in Auglaize County.

Lohond Turks, 19, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He is subject to a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.

Anthony Bagley, 40, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation for having weapons under disability.

Zachary Dickman, 31, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of probation, with a referral to the WORTH Center, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs that included a firearm specification.