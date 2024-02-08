Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Feb. 7—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Charles Winchester, 38, of Sidney, was sentenced to two years of probation with a referral to the WORTH Center on a charge of attempted receiving of stolen property.

Rufus Shaw, 38, Lorain Correctional Institution, was sentenced to two years in prison and six days in the county jail — plus 3 1/2 years of remaining time on a Post Release Control parole order — on a single count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Damariante Dillingham, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison — to be served consecutively to sentences in two other cases for a total of 2 1/2 years — on a charge of domestic violence.

Randall Seigler, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for having weapons under disability.

David Lawrence, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and six days in the county jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,350.

Alexis Foy, 27, of Piqua, was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. She was fined $5,000.

Travis Martin, 35, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on two counts of having weapons under disability. The weapons in question were ordered to be forfeited.

Peter Lotzer, 38, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the aggravated possession of drugs.