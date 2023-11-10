Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Nov. 9—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Travis Martin, 35, of Lima, was sentenced to seven days in the county jail and one year on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michael Crockett, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for having weapons under disability.

Sidney Shoffstall, 56, of Spencerville, was sentenced to six years on probation on charges of attempted abduction and attempted having weapons under disability.

James Coolidge, 48, homeless, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of burglary.

Justin Elder, 40, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of marijuana.

Keith Durr, 52, of Lima, was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail and three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability. He was also fined $5,000.

Kevin Murphy, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, the possession of a fentanyl-related compound and the possession of cocaine.