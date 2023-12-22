Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Dec. 21—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Zander Holland, 19, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for having weapons under disability.

Darius Jackson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to forfeit the firearms in question.

Ka'uba Simpson, 36, of Detroit, was sentenced to one year on probation for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Jerry Brannon, 20, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of robbery.