Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Dec. 14—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Hunter Gessel, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison on a charge of possession of cocaine. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a term of incarceration he is serving for a parole violation.

William Clowers, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation, with a referral to the residential treatment program on a charge of possession of drugs.

Troy Glover, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Charles Roberts III, 66, of Grafton/Lorain Correctional Institution, was sentenced to three years on probation and 30 days in jail on charges of the aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Eric Walker, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and 10 days in jail on three counts of possession of cocaine.

Tina Hall, 48, of Lima, was sentenced to 10 months in prison on a charge of theft.