Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Jan. 17—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Raylen Roeder, 19, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of probation on a charge of felonious assault.

Zacheus Henderson, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of probation on a charge of having weapons under disability.

Margie Foster, 62, of Lima, was sentenced to one year of probation on charges of forgery and receiving stolen property.

Brian Sampson, 44, of Lima, was sentenced to four years of probation and 60 days in the county jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He was fined $1,350 and his driving privileges were suspended for five years.

Brandy Lile, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of probation, with a referral for evaluation for drug or mental health court admission as well as a referral to the Lighthouse program, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lindsey Vaden, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Tyler Camello, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of probation for the attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.