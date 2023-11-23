Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Nov. 22—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

James Hayhurst, 39, homeless, was sentenced to four years on probation on charges of breaking-and-entering and theft.

Stephanie Weisen, 34, of Lima, was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail following her conviction by a jury on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Frederick Carter, 67, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Kethie Lasenby Sr., 54, of Lima, was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail and two years on probation on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,350 and his driver's license was suspended for three years.

Jonathan Brown, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of assault.

Andrew Morlock, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of assault.