Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Sep. 4—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Uchenna Tyler, 49, of Dayton, was sentenced to 10 days in the county jail for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyree Thomas, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for the grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Terrance Brown, 23, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was sentenced to two years on probation for theft.

Zachary Hughes, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and reckless homicide.

Jaruis Ward Jr., 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for having weapons under disability. The firearm was ordered forfeited to the state.

Justin Diltz, 67, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of fentanyl.

Jeremy Carter Jr. 20, of Detroit, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Garrett Turner, 45, of Lima, was sentenced to five years in prison for the possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

Marcus Nichols, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to one year on probation for the improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.