Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

May 8—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Joseph Stebelton, 31, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for the aggravated possession of drugs and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Antrae Hardy, 46, of Lima, was sentenced to six years in prison for felonious assault that included a firearm specification.

C'jai Bailey, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the attempted possession of weapons under disability.

Scott Collins, 45, of Lima, was sentenced to three years in prison for failure to provide a notice of change of address.

Richard Mears, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail on operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,350 and his driver's license was suspended for three years.

Preston Ries, 30, of Cridersville, was sentenced to eight years in prison, concurrent with a case out of Auglaize County, on charges of felonious assault, abduction and having weapons under disability.

Jonathon Wheeler, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for having weapons under disability and the aggravated possession of drugs.

Tashee Bridges, 37, of Lima, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of robbery. She was ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Jarese Lasenby, 20, of Lima, was sentenced to five days in jail and was fined $525 for a misdemeanor OVI charge. His driver's license was suspended for one year.