Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Jul. 25—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Charles Bailey Jr., 29, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jason Scott, 52, of Alger, was sentenced to one year on probation on two counts of having weapons while under disability. He must perform 40 hours of community service and forfeit five firearms.

Tyrin Mathis, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to four years on probation and 30 days in the county jail for the unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He must register as a Tier II sex offender.

Billie Huston, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Otis Thomas, 61, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on charges of gross sexual imposition and violation of a protection order.

Jaquavius Cooper, 33 of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of harassment with a bodily substance.

Denise Dildy, 56, homeless, was sentenced to three years on probation and was ordered to the WORTH Center on charges of theft, burglary and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Travis Friend, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for tampering with evidence.

Jeremy James, 37, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,350 and his driver's license was suspended for three years.