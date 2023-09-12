Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Sep. 12—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Brent Smith, 52, of Sidney, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and was fined $5,000 on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey Collingsworth, 48, of St. Marys, was sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class.

Daquan Burse, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to four years in prison for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a 10-year prison sentence Burse is currently serving in other cases.

Nicholas Redmond, 36, of Lima, was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail and three years on probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,350 and his drivers' license was suspended for three years.

Philando Hudson, 30, of the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Andrew Miller, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for the attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. He was fined $250 and his drivers' license was suspended for three years.