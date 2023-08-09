Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Aug. 9—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Robert Glass, 47, of Lima, was sentenced to 10 years in prison following his conviction by a jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability. Glass was ordered to forfeit $944 in drug profits and a Hi Point .380 handgun.

Artillus Foster Jr. 22, of Lima, was sentenced to four years in prison for the failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and having weapons under disability.

Shelby Rowe, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation on a charge of the aggravated possession of drugs. He was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

Shaquan Goode, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison on a charge of domestic violence.

Timothy Perkins, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for tampering with evidence.