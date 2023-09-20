Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Sep. 20—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Brenna Shurelds, 24, of Lima, was sentenced to one year on probation for obstructing officials business.

Michael Morris, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison for two counts of the improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Andrea Croft, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of cocaine.

Kyle Holland, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and the grand theft of a firearm.

Christopher Clary, 34, of Lima, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for trafficking in cocaine and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Isiah Kline, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and 60 days in the county jail on a charge of domestic violence. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $214 to the victim in the case.

Carlos Potts, 51, of Lima, was sentenced to four years on probation and 10 days in the county jail on charges of the possession of cocaine and the attempted tampering with evidence.

Robert Tucker, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and 90 days in the county jail on a charge of the aggravated possession of drugs.