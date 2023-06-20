Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Jun. 20—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court;

Antonio Webb, 31, of Lima, was sentenced to one year on probation for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Pruitt, age unavailable, was sentenced to three years on probation and 30 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability.

Leslie Arnett, 40, of Alger, was sentenced to one year on probation for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Raekwon Sibert, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and the improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Juaon Jennings, 49, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His driver's license was suspended for three years.

Billy Hazelwood, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for breaking-and-entering.

Benjamin Blakeley, 37, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for the aggravated possession of drugs.