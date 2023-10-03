Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Oct. 3—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

James Dye, 59, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Lisa House, 36, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and was referred to the WORTH Center for the illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Natoya Williams, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of tampering with evidence.

John Calhoun, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail on charges of OVI and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. His driver's license was suspended for five years.

Jacob Hagerman, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of burglary.

Jason Niemeyer, 44, of Lima, was sentenced to four years in prison for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Juruan Brown, 27, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year on probation and was fined $250 for theft.