Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

May 19—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Deveon Hall, 34, of Lima, was sentenced to seven years in prison following his conviction by a jury on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

Ronald Herndon, 57, of Delphos, was sentenced to one year on probation for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy VanVoorhis, 48, of Dayton, was sentenced to two years in prison for the failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer.

Susan Rupert, 41, address unavailable, was sentenced to seven months in prison for identity fraud.

Bradden Crumrine, 20, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for voyeurism and tampering with evidence. He was classified a Tier 1 sex offender.

Kamar Johnson, 20, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.